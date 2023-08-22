You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Shane Gillis To Make Netflix Comedy Debut In September

Shane Gillis
Shane Gillis Phil Provencio

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Shane Gillis will make his Netflix debut Sept. 5 with a stand-up special dubbed Beautiful Dogs

Filmed earlier this year in Virginia during his Shane Gillis Live tour, Beautiful Dogs is a follow-up to Gillis’ 2021 YouTube special Shane Gillis: Live in Austin. It went on to garner more than 13 million views.

Gillis also plays Gilly on the Peacock original series Bupkis that stars Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci. The series, which also features Edie Falco, premiered on May 4 and comes from Universal Television and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Gillis’ other credits include starring in, as well as co-creating and writing, the YouTube sketch series Gilly & Keeves alongside producing partner John McKeever. 

Beautiful Dogs was directed by McKeever and produced by All Things Comedy and AGI Entertainment.

Gillis is represented by CAA, AGI Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman.

