Shailene Woodley Signs With CAA

Headshot of Shailene Woodley on the left with CAA logo on right
Shailene Woodley Thomas Whiteside

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actress Shailene Woodley has signed with CAA for representation.

Woodley, who was previously at Hyperion Talent Agency, made her film debut in Alexander Payne’s The Descendants, alongside George Clooney, in 2011. For her breakout performance in the film, she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female and was nominated for a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award.

She gained widespread recognition for her starring role in the 2014 romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars in the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster. Additionally, Woodley starred in the science-fiction film trilogy based on The Divergent Series, as well as the independent film The Spectacular Now, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

Up next, she will star in Michael Mann’s Ferrari and Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money on the big screen.

As Deadline revealed exclusively in May, Woodley has been cast in the genre biopic The Murderous Miss Highsmith, about celebrated author Patricia Highsmith. Additionally, she stars opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden in the Amazon Studios film Killer Heat from director Philippe Lacôte.

In television, Woodley first gained prominence for her role in the ABC Family drama series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She was nominated for an Emmy Award among other accolades for her co-starring role in the HBO drama series Big Little Lies.

She will next be seen in the Showtime series Three Women, based on the 2019 book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.

According to sources, Woodley also recently parted ways with attorney Fred Toczek. She continues to be managed by Range Media Partners and repped by Shelter PR.

