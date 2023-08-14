SF Studios Appoints Ex-Jarowskij Head As CEO

SF Studios has hired Iréne Lindblad as its new CEO.

Lindblad will take office on October 16. She joins from Swedish production company Jarowskij, where she has been CEO for eleven years. Before that, Lindblad was Program Director at MTG.

In addition to Lindblad’s appointment, two new members will be elected to the board of SF Studios. These members are Casten Almqvist, formerly CEO of Bonnier Broadcasting, and Sara Börsvik, CFO of Epidemic Sound and former CEO of Bonnierförlagen. Jan Bernhardsson also leaves the role of acting CEO and returns to being Chairman of the Board. Erik Haegerstrand, CEO of Bonnier Group, which owns SF Studios, and who has been the Chairman of the Board, remains a member of the Board.

“Iréne Lindblad has a background that makes her an excellent fit as CEO of SF Studios. She is a recognized leader with experience in both film production and distribution, and as a buyer of content,” Bernhardsson said. “SF Studios is a long-term player in the Nordic market, and Iréne, who has a deep understanding of the industry, is the right person to lead the business.”

Lindblad added: “I am extremely happy and proud to be entrusted with leading the Nordic region’s – and one of Europe’s – leading film studios, SF Studios. Times are turbulent for our industry, and it is undergoing major changes. In this transition, SF Studios is a safe and stable player with exciting growth opportunities. I look forward to working with all the talented employees to ensure that we can deliver on our ambitious plans.”

The studio’s last CEO Michael Porseryd stepped down in January. The company said in a statement at the time that the board of SF Studios and Porseryd had jointly agreed that he would leave his position as CEO after six years.

Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in Oslo, Copenhagen, and Helsinki, SF Studios is a production and distribution company with recent credits like the Tom Hanks-starring drama A Man Called Otto.