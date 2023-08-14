‘Sex Education’ Producer Joins Steven Knight Label Kudos Knight

Sex Education producer Rem Conway is to head up development for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Kudos’ new label.

Conway will support the Kudos Knight management team with developing a drama slate that will be produced out of Knight’s native Birmingham. The outfit has also opened a new Kudos Knight office at the Minerva Works in the West Midlands, part of Knight’s new Digbeth Loc. Studios development, where Conway will be based.

Conway’s past producer credits include Netflix smash Sex Education, ITV/Amazon Prime Video drama Riches and BBC feature My Name is Leon.

Kudos Knight, which was unveiled last year, is heavily focused on the local Birmingham talent pool and Conway will be tasked with identifying and nurturing emerging local voices and proven writes from the area. Particular focus will be given to championing under-represented and previously unheard voices.

Kudos Knight has already said it will make a “substantial long-term financial investment in skills and training to grow the local workforce” and its first initiative is a partnership with the Birmingham Film Academy.

“Rem is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Kudos Joint MD Martin Haines. “He shares our drive to supercharge scripted production in Birmingham and with him on board, a new Digbeth base, a growing pipeline of productions and upcoming investment in local skills, there is real momentum behind the Kudos Knight partnership and the TV industry in Birmingham.”

Knight said Kudos Knight will “change the game in the West Midlands as regards creative industries and in particular TV and film.”