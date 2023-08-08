Seth Rogen Made Sure ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Animators Were Not Overworked & Have “A Really Good Work-Life Balance”

The animators of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem were taken care of by not being overworked. Director Jeff Rowe and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg made sure the staff could work on the animated movie while continuing to maintain a good work-life balance.

“That was the thing that was really important to us on this film, and I learned it from Seth and Evan because in getting to know Seth, I’m like, ‘He has a really good work-life balance and everyone at Point Gray does,'” Rowe said in an interview with Insider. “And I asked him about that and he is like, ‘Well, we’re like when you’re doing live-action, sometimes you’re on a set for 40 days in a row and it is exhausting and tiring. And we want to make sure that our people have time away from that and that it doesn’t become their entire lives.’”

He continued, “I really took that to heart and wanted to make sure that when we made this film, we did it ethically.”

According to Rowe, the staff worked three days a week with some opting to work from home in Scotland.

“We’d be like, ‘Great, let’s figure that out, and let’s accommodate that because that’s your process and that’s what leads you to make your best art,'” Rowe added. “And we would often do that with most of the team and just try to make sure everyone always felt supported.”

“I never want the team to be suffering more than I am. And I also hopefully am suffering more than the team because I’m the captain and I’m paid to absorb that, and they’re not. It’s important to preserve that. People just do better work when they’re rested and have home lives.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.