“Do You Not Speak English?”: Trump Former Aide Sebastian Gorka Tears Strip Off BBC Journalist

Donald Trump’s former aid Sebastian Gorka gave short shrift to the BBC’s political editor this week, eventually asking him, “Do you not speak English?”

In an increasingly terse exchange during the BBC’s flagship early morning current affairs Today Programme on radio, Gorka accused the BBC’s Chris Mason of “putting words in his mouth” and not listening to what he had said.

Gorka, who worked for Donald Trump in the White House between January and August of 2017, was defending his former boss following charges against Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 US election. After Mason suggested that “no one should be above the law”, Gorka grew more agitated.

“Why are you putting words in my mouth? I’m talking about the absolute opposite. Do you not speak English? I’m talking about equality before the law. Did you not listen to what I said? President Trump hasn’t committed a crime,” he said.

“I want equality before the law. Why don’t you, is it because you work for the BBC? We don’t have the opportunity for a fair trial. You need to do a little bit of homework.”

Listen to the exchange here:

Sebastian Gorka previously worked as a member of a White House team known as the Strategic Initiatives Group, set up by White House advisors Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner. Gorka left the Administration’s workforce a week after Bannon’s departure. He has since worked as a Fox News contributor between 2017 and 2019, and now hosts a weekend program called The Gorka Reality Check on Newsmax TV. Since April 2021, he has been banned from YouTube for spreading misinformation relating to the 2020 US Election.