Searchlight Dates ‘All Of Us Strangers’ During Pre-Christmas Frame

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in ALL OF US STRANGERS. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Searchlight has added their third release to the December calendar before the year-end Oscar qualification date, that being the Andrew Haigh directed and written fantasy drama, All of Us Strangers, on Dec. 22.

Logline: One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Primetime Emmy nominee Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Oscar nominee Paul Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

Haigh is a director on the series The QA and North Water and the Charlotte Rampling romantic drama, 45 Years.

Searchlight also has on Dec. 8, their Sundance pick-up drama, Magazine Dreams starring Jonathan Majors as a disturbed amateur body-builder, and the fall film festival launch, Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, from filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.