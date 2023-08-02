‘Scream 7’ In Development With ‘Happy Death Day’ Director Christopher Landon Aboard

The next installment in the Scream series looks to have landed a director, with Happy Death Day helmer Christopher Landon coming on to direct the sequel. Spyglass Media Group is producing the pic again and Landon will take over for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the team known as Radio Silence that helped relaunch the franchise, directing the past two installments. They along with their partner Chad Villella will remain on as exec producers.

Paramount is expected back as distributor. The film currently has no writer, which won’t be resolved as long as the Writers Guild strike continues.

Scream 6 bowed in March, breaking franchise records by bringing in $168 million at the global box office; the previous installment brought in $137.7 million at the global box-office.

Landon has become sought after on the director market after successfully helming the 2017 horror hit Happy Death Day for Universal. He most recently directed We Have a Ghost for Netflix.

Landon is repped by WME and Mosaic.

Bloody Disgusting first reported the Landon news today.