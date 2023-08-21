Scott Van Pelt To Host ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown,’ Replacing Recently Laid-Off Suzy Kolber On NFL Pregame Show

“I’ve been doing this a long time where, look, I don’t want to do that forever,” Scott Van Pelt said in June of his perch at SportsCenter. “At some point you just gotta step aside and let somebody else have it.”

Well, now we know what that next step might look like for Van Pelt.

The longtime ESPN anchor will become the new host of Monday Night Countdown, the network’s popular NFL pregame show. He replaces Suzy Kolber, who had hosted the program since 2015 but was let go last month in a wave of layoffs.

Pundits are speculating that the move puts Van Pelt in line to host the Super Bowl when and if the network and corporate cousin ABC land it.

Per ESPN, Van Pelt will keep his day – er – night job.

“Following each Monday Night Football game, Van Pelt will host the MNF postgame show and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt from the site of Monday Night Countdown, with Clark joining,” the network said in a statement.

Ryan Clark, who won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst in May, and Marcus Spears and will join SVP as the show’s newcomers. Robert Griffin III and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will remain a part of the broadcast. Features reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck also returns doing in-depth features for the show.

Former Pro Bowlers Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Alex Smith will continue to join Monday Night Countdown periodically throughout the season.

ESPN signs @notthefakeSVP to new, multi-year deal with expanded role including being named the new host of Monday Night Countdown



More: https://t.co/6NQm2fmTdv pic.twitter.com/UBsJLsSM9K — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 21, 2023

The new lineup will debut at 7 p.m. ET tonight before the network’s lone preseason game, which features the Ravens at Commanders. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.