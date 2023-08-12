Christopher Gatelli On The Dancing In ‘Schmigadoon!’s Season 2, From Bells & Whistles To Getting Naked – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Christopher Gattelli appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event after receiving his second consecutive nomination for his work creating the numerous dances in Schmigadoon!, which takes a satirical look at the world of movie and Broadway musicals.

Last year, the Apple TV+ series, created by Cinco Paul, dealt with the 1950s. But for its second season the possibilities really opened up for Gattelli as Schmigadoon! became Schmicago, spoofing the likes of Bob Fosse, Hair, Stephen Sondheim and more. In fact Gattelli, as a performer, last appeared on Broadway in the show Fosse, so this season became second hand to him thanks to his personal experience.

“Season 1 with the ’50s had its its pluses with the kind of long shots and the long takes and the getting of the full dancers bodies and a lot of the shots and whatnot, but this this season was a lot of fun in terms of the style and just the physicality and the style itself, but also the shots,” he said. “This season was a lot more edited and kind of nuanced,” he added, pointing out his own background with these kinds of musicals was a big advantage.

“Oh my god. To know most of these numbers like the back of my hand was great for sure, but it was such a joy to like revisit all of that again. I haven’t performed since Fosse technically, so to be able to go back and think back on all the numbers and his style, it just was such a great time.”

With Paul’s clever songs like “Bells & Whistles” performed by Jane Krakowski in a wild courtroom number, the hilarious Hair-inspired “Everyone’s Gotta Get Naked” for Keegan-Michael Key and the Sweeney Todd takeoff “Good Enough To Eat,” this was clearly a dream job for Gattelli — one he pulled off in style.

