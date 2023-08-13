‘Mom And Dad Are Playing War 2’ And ‘The Hollow’ Dominate Heart Of Sarajevo TV Awards

The Heart of Sarajevo awards for TV series, the Sarajevo Film Festival’s awards strand for TV shows, unraveled this evening, and they were dominated by two shows, the Serbian comedy Mom and Dad Are Playing War 2 (Tata Se Igraju Rata 2) and the Bosnian drama The Hollow (Kotlina).

Mom and Dad Are Playing War 2 took all six comedy awards during the ceremony. The series was created by the popular Serbian actor Gordan Kičić, who also serves as the lead actor, writer, and producer. The series, produced by Filmkombajn and RTS, follows Veljko, who gets the news his father has died. Upon returning to his family in Belgrade, many home truths are uncovered, and he stays longer than expected.

Speaking with Deadline following the sweep, Kičić said: “It’s a great feeling. I really didn’t believe we’d win all six awards. It’s a success for my production company and my team.”

The actor added that he is currently prepping the show’s upcoming third season, which will begin production in early 2024.

The Hollow from Danis Tanović and Amra Bakšić Čamo also netted six gongs this evening, including Best Drama Series, Best Leading Actor in Drama Series, and Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series. In the drama category, The Hollow only missed out on one award, Best Leading Actress in Drama Series, which was picked up by Jovana Stojiljković for Vera.

Produced by Sedin Kahriman for BH Telecom and BH Content Lab and Amra Bakšić Čamo, and Adis Đapo for SCCA/pro.ba, The Hollow opens after a body is found in a museum. Senior inspector Edib Pašić dives deep into today’s Sarajevo searching for a precious missing artifact, thus proving to himself that the city he once loved and never found the strength to leave still exists.

This evening’s winners were decided by a jury of more than 450 film professionals from the region. The TV awards celebrate productions from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Slovenia. Deadline is media partner for this year’s edition of the TV awards. Here’s the full list of winners below:

The winner in the Best Drama Series category: THE HOLLOW

The Best Leading Actress in Drama Series: Jovana Stojiljković (VERA)

The Best Leading Actor in Drama Series: Feđa Štukan (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Ida Keškić (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series: Boris Ler (THE HOLLOW)

The Rising Star: Denis Murić (GOLDEN BOY)

The Best Director for the Episode of Drama Series: Danis Tanović and Aida Begić (THE HOLLOW)

The Best Screenplay for the Episode of Drama Series: Danis Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić (THE HOLLOW)

The winner in the Best Comedy category: MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2

The Best Director in Comedy: Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Screenplay in Comedy: Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Leading Actress in Comedy: Nina Janković Dičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Best Leading Actor in Comedy: Gordan Kičić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)

The Rising Star in Comedy: Aleksej Bjelogrlić (MUM AND DAD ARE PLAYING WAR 2)