Sarajevo Film Festival Winners: ‘Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry’ Takes Top Honors

Georgian filmmaker Elene Naveriani clinched the Best Feature Award in the main international competition of the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival with her latest pic Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry. The award comes with a €16,000 cash prize.

The film also picked up the Best Actress award for Ekaterine Chavleishvili, which comes with a €2,500 cash prize. Overall, eleven films battled it out in the main competition, and Mia Wasikowska’s jury—including MoMA Film Head Josh Siegel, actor Zlatko Burić, actress Danica Ćurčić, and director Juraj Lerotić, spread the love quite widely.

The Ukrainian pic La Palisiada won the Best Director Award for Philip Sotnychenko, while Jovan Ginić won the Best Actor prize for the Serbian film Lost Country. In the festival’s documentary section, the top prize went to Bottlemen by Slovenian director Nemanja Vojinović.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Honorary Heart of Sarajevo

Mark Cousins, director and screenwriter

Lynne Ramsay, director, screenwriter, and producer

Charlie Kaufman, screenwriter, director, and producer

The Honorary Heart of Sarajevo is awarded in recognition of exceptional contribution to the art of film.



COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM

President of the Jury:

Mia Wasikowska (Actor, Director, Australia)

Members of the Jury:

Zlatko Burić (Actor, Croatia, Denmark)

Danica Čurčić (Actor, Serbia, Denmark)

Juraj Lerotić (Director, Actor, Croatia)

Josh Siegel (Curator of MoMA’s Department of Film, USA)

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST FEATURE FILM

BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY

Georgia, Switzerland

Director: Elene Naveriani

Producer: Britta Rindelaub, Thomas Reichlin, Ketie Danelia

The monetary prize in the amount of €16,000 is co-funded by the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo.

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Philip Sotnychenko, LA PALISIADA

Ukraine

The monetary prize in the amount of €10,000 is sponsored by the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with UNESCO.

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTRESS

Ekaterine Chavleishvili, BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY

Georgia, Switzerland

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST ACTOR

Jovan Ginić, LOST COUNTRY

Serbia, France, Croatia, Luxembourg, Qatar

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM

Jury:

Iva Dimitrova (Program Manager at Chicken and Egg Pictures, USA)

Niklas Engstrom (Artistic Director at CPH:Dox, Denmark)

Péter Kerekes (Director, Producer, Slovakia)

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

BOTTLEMEN

Serbia, Slovenia

Director: Nemanja Vojinović

The monetary prize in the amount of €4,000 is sponsored by the Government of Switzerland.

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM

VALERIJA

Croatia

Director: Sara Jurinčić

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,000.

HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD

SILENCE OF REASON

North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Director: Kumjana Novakova

The Human Rights Award is presented for the best film from the Competition Programme – Documentary Film that addresses human rights issues. The monetary prize in the amount of €3,000 is sponsored by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

FAIRY GARDEN

Hungary, Romania, Croatia

Director: Gergő Somogyvári

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM

Jury:

Turai Balazs (director, animation artist, Hungary)

Nina Rodriguez (Head of Programming at Guanajuato Film Festival, Mexico)

Wim Vanacker (Programmer at Cannes Official Competition Short Film, France)

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST SHORT FILM – eligible for Oscar® nomination

27

Hungary, France

Director: Flóra Anna Buda

Monetary prize in the amount of €2,500.

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM

Jury:

Kumjana Novakova (Programmer, Professor, Producer and Filmmaker, North Macedonia)

Tomek Popakuł (Director, Animation Artist, Poland)

Damir Šagolj (Journalist, Photographer, Director of Photography, Professor at Academy of Performing Arts Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

HEART OF SARAJEVO FOR BEST STUDENT FILM

FALLING

Hungary, Belgium, Portugal

Director: Anna Gyimesi

The monetary prize in the amount of €1,000 is sponsored by the Regional Cooperation Council.

JURY SPECIAL MENTION

SHORT CUT GRASS

Croatia

Director: David Gašo

SPECIAL AWARD FOR PROMOTING GENDER EQUALITY

Jury:

Jay Van Hoy (Producer, USA)

Nashen Moodley (Director of the Sydney Film Festival, Australia, South Africa)

Mila Schlingemann (Head of Programming at Eye Filmmuseum, Netherlands)

DE FACTO

Austria, Germany

Director: Selma Doborac

The monetary prize in the amount of €7,500 is sponsored by Mastercard.