Bosnia’s Sarajevo Film Festival To Alter Schedule As Country Enters Day Of Mourning After High-Profile Triple Murder-Suicide

The Sarajevo Film Festival has canceled all social events and will halt red-carpet coverage set for tomorrow (Aug 16) to observe Bosnia’s national day of mourning following a high-profile triple murder-suicide in the country’s Northeastern region.

We understand the festival is still confirming changes to the schedule, but disruption to planned activities and events is expected to be minimal. For now, only two scheduled events have been canceled. The first is an industry-focused reception hosted by the Slovenian Film Centre, alongside a second reception for festival talent. The festival has told us there should be no changes to official competition screenings or press conferences.

“The Festival will focus exclusively on key activities – film screenings, workshops, lectures, and presentations,” a statement from organizers said this afternoon.

“Out of respect for the victims, there will be no social events organized by the Sarajevo Film Festival on this day, including the absence of Red Carpet coverage and the passing of guests without ceremonial announcements, statements, or photography.”

Sarajevo ended the statement with “Solidarity with all victims of violence against women.”

Bosnian authorities called the national day of mourning earlier this week after a former bodybuilder, identified by police as Nermin Sulejmanovic, killed his ex-wife while live streaming on Instagram.

The attack took place in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac. The Instagram video saw Sulejmanovic speaking directly with viewers, telling them they were about to witness a live murder. Soon after, he took a gun and fired a bullet into a woman’s forehead while a child could be heard crying in the background. The video was later removed from Instagram

Authorities said that after killing his ex-wife, Sulejmanovic went on to the streets of Gradacac with a pistol and shot and killed a man and his son. He also wounded a police officer, another man, and a woman at various locations in the town before committing suicide. Local media reports state that Sulejmanovic’s ex-wife had reported threats and violence from her partner in the past. He also had a police record.

The Sarajevo Film Festival runs until Aug 18.