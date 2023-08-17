Saoirse Ronan-Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Drama ‘Foe’ And Nathan Fielder-Benny Safdie Series ‘The Curse’ Set World Premieres At New York Film Festival

Garth Davis’s science-fiction sci-fi drama Foe, directed by Garth Davis (Lion) and starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The film, which Amazon will release this fall, is one of the Spotlight selections just announced by festival presenter Film at Lincoln Center.

Also making its world premiere in the Spotlight section is Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s A24-produced Showtime series The Curse, which stars Emma Stone. The North American premiere of Bradley Cooper’s Maestro was announced on Wednesday as a Spotlight Gala.

The festival’s 61st edition will kick off September 29 and run through October 15, with screenings planned in all five boroughs of New York City.

Other notable Spotlight entries include The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki’s first film in a decade; a late-night showing of Harmony Korine’s AGGRO DR1FT, shot entirely in infrared, preceded by David Cronenberg’s short Four Unloved Women, Adrift on a Purposeless Sea, Experience the Ecstasy of Dissection; Richard Linklater’s comedy Hit Man, starring and co-written by actor Glen Powell; Sean Price Williams’ feature debut, The Sweet East; and Trân Anh Hùng’s Cannes Best Director winner The Taste of Things, starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

Documentaries in Spotlight include Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson’s Sundance prize winner Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project; Steve McQueen’s Occupied City; Errol Morris’s portrait of John le Carré, The Pigeon Tunnel; Frederick Wiseman’s Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros; and Neo Sora’s Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus.

Events slated for Spotlight include Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bleat starring Emma Stone, presented in 35mm and featuring live musical accompaniment, and an extended conversation with Pedro Almodóvar following his 30-minute film Strange Way of Life.

The festival’s Currents, Revivals, and Talks sections will be announced soon.

The NYFF Spotlight selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Florence Almozini, Justin Chang, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen.