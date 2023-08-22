San Sebastian To Honor Veteran Director Victor Erice; Nicolas Winding Refn & Wes Anderson Set For Venice Masterclasses – Global Briefs

San Sebastian Fetes Veteran Director Victor Erice

Veteran director Víctor Erice will be honored with the San Sebastian Film Festival’s Donostia Award at its upcoming 71st edition, running from September 22 to 30. Actress Ana Torrent will present the Basque filmmaker with the prize at a ceremony on September 29, preceding a screening of his new film Close Your Eyes. The tribute coincides with the 50th anniversary of Erice winning San Sebastian’s top Golden Shell award for first solo feature The Spirit of the Beehive. Torrent made her big screen debut at the age of seven years old in the film and recently reunited with him in Close Your Eyes. San Sebastian has accompanied Erice across his career. Prior The Spirit of the Beehive, his 1969 directorial debut Los Desafíos, co-directed with José Luis Egea and Claudio Guerín, was selected for Official Selection and received the Silver Shell for Best Director. His 1992 film Dream of Light was selected for the Made in Spain section, after receiving the Jury and International Film Critics’ Prizes in Cannes, while the anthology film Ten Minutes Older: The Trumpet screened in the Zabaltegi section in 2002. Erice follows in the footsteps of Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Costa-Gavras and David Cronenberg as a recipient of the honorary prize launched six years ago. As previously announced Javier Bardem is also set to be feted with a Donostia Award this year.

Nicolas Winding Refn & Wes Anderson Set For Venice Masterclasses

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled the masterclasses and conversations lined-up for its 80th edition, running from August 30 to September 9. There will be three masterclasses given by directors, spanning Italian veteran filmmaker Liliana Cavani, who is being feted with a Career Golden Lion; Nicolas Winding Refn, as part of a tribute to late Italian horror maestro Ruggero Deodato, and Wes Anderson, who is showing his new film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and being feted with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. Two conversations will be held within the framework of the Cartier – The Art and Craft of Cinema initiative. They will feature Venice Jury President Damien Chazelle talking to composer Justin Hurwitz as well as a dialogue between Oscar-winning set designers Francesca lo Schiavo and Dante Ferretti. There will also be a conversation with directors Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) and Philippe Falardeau (Monsieur Lazhar) as part of the industry-focused Venice Production Bridge, which is dedicated to Germany and Quebec this year.