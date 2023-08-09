Sam Mendes & Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Franchise’ Comedy Ordered To Series At HBO

HBO has picked up to series The Franchise pilot, a half-hour comedy that takes a wry look at superhero movie-making, from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and writer Jon Brown.

Work on the pilot was completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, and production on the series will not begin until the strikes have concluded.

Himesh Patel and Aya Cash have joined as series regulars on the comedy, which revolves around on the crew of an unloved franchise movie who fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking to ask the question: How exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ckup has an origin story.

Patel and Cash are featured in the pilot, but their roles never were announced. Previously announced cast includes series regulars Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, along with Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl who recur.

“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today, said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy. “Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more.”

The series comes from the mind of Mendes and marks the Empire of Light and 1917 helmer’s first U.S. TV directorial project. He won a Best Director Oscar for American Beauty and earned three Academy Award nominations for 1917, for Best Picture, Director and Original Screenplay.

Patel stars as Daniel, Cash as Anita, Hynes as Steph, Magnussen as Adam, Adefope as Dag, Goldstein as Pat and Powell as Bryson. Grant recurs as Peter and Brühl as Eric.

Executive producers are Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. The pilot was directed by Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.