SAG-AFTRA, WGA Suspend Los Angeles Picketing At Several Locations Monday & Tuesday Due To Heat

SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have suspended picketing at multiple locations in Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are expected to rise.

Due to the extreme heat, the WGA has canceled picketing all locations in the San Fernando Valley, which includes Warner Bros., Disney, Radford Studios and NBCUniversal. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA has suspended picketing at Disney and WB.

Picketing is expected to continue as normal in all other locations across Los Angeles for both guilds, unless otherwise noted.

Picketing will resume on Wednesday and Thursday, before another long weekend as there will be no official guild presence on the picket lines either Friday or Monday for Labor Day.

It’s been a particularly brutal summer, and this isn’t the first time the guilds have suspended picketing due to weather. Last week, the picket lines were empty due to Hurricane Hilary’s landfall in Southern California. Over in New York, picketing schedules have also been impacted by heat, as well as air quality.

Monday marks the 119th day of the WGA strike and 46 days since SAG-AFTRA joined them on the picket lines. While there have been several meetings between the WGA and the AMPTP over the past few weeks, it appears that there are still deep divisions between the studios and the writers. On Thursday, after the AMPTP released its latest counterproposal, the WGA called it “neither nothing, nor nearly enough.”