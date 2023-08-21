SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Acknowledges “Significant Economic Consequences” Of Strikes Around The World As He Addresses Hundreds Of Union Members In The UK

SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland has acknowledged “significant economic consequences” impacting workers around the world due to the strikes, while the boss of British Equity said his union is prepared to enter disputes if U.S. producers try to recast roles with UK actors.

Speaking on a webinar alongside Equity boss Paul Fleming and broadcasting union Bectu chiefs, Crabtree-Ireland said he recognizes that AMPTP members are “global businesses that have global presences around the world,” and that “members are hurting” outside the U.S.

But Crabtree-Ireland, SAG’s National Executive Director and chief negotiator, laid the blame squarely at the AMPTP’s feet.

“The only reason these strikes are happening is these companies refuse to make fair and respectful deals with our members,” he declared. “There was no need for a strike, and I have been told that by members of the public when they see what our proposals are and really understand what we are fighting for.”

The U.S./UK unions were addressing hundreds of UK members and industry press as the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its fifth week, while the writers strike has lasted nearly four months.

Crews in the UK have been impacted heavily by the action, with many working on U.S. shows or affected by the streamer slowdown. Stringent UK labor laws do not permit them to join the strike action, but many have lost work simply due to the U.S. shutdown. Projects to have halted production in the UK include the likes of Apple TV+’s Silo, Disney+’s Andor and Rami Malek-starring movie Amateur.

Nonetheless, Equity boss Paul Fleming pledged total solidarity to SAG’s cause.

“Of course my members are upset,” he said. “But you don’t get hacked off about 39 days of striking, you get hacked off about every day of your life being screwed over by the same producers who are screwing over our colleagues in the U.S. The strike is a product of the AMPTP’s unreasonabeless and the harder it gets will be response to their intransigence.”

Where global jobs turned down by U.S. performers are offered to British actors, Fleming revealed his union is happy to enter into individual disputes “if [producers] are prepared to avoid the rules.”

“We will not tolerate jobs being recast”

“It’s slightly murky, but we will not tolerate jobs being recast if they have previously been offered to U.S. actors,” he added. “There is not going to be a huge influx of work in that way.”

With Equity’s own negotiations with UK producer body Pact commencing in earnest soon, Fleming stressed there could be even more disruption if the SAG-AFTRA strike continues late into 2023 or early 2024.

“So there may be ongoing disruption as time goes by,” he added. “That is a real incentive for the AMPTP to put pressure on so industrial unrest doesn’t spread to this side of the Atlantic.”

Where production schedules are changing due to the unrest, Fleming said “we are doing everything we can to ensure that does not impact health and safety at work where there are pressures to meet unreasonable deadlines.”

Equity’s proposed terms are similar to SAG-AFTRA’s. The union is arguing for greater basic pay and AI considerations, the latter of which it has been researching and working on since way before the actors strike was called.

Fleming said it is the “duty of unions to make sure members are educated about their rights” regarding AI.

Crabtree-Ireland also used the UK webinar, which was attended by more than 500 people, to stress that SAG’s fight is for jobbing actors and not A-listers.

“Higher-profile people are out there advocating for these issues and something like AI is for everyone, but the economic issues are focused primarily on working performers” he added. “They are trying to make a living, to get their health insurance and pay their rent.”

He reiterated calls for the AMPTP to return to the table and pointed out the “very telling” situation that has seen Wall Street analysts “siding with the union,” adding,”[Wall Street analysts] are not exactly union allies as a general rule.”

Crabtree-Ireland wouldn’t be drawn on the WGA’s negotiations, which recently have restarted, but called on producers to come back to the table with a “mindset of fairness and respect that can help bridge gaps.”

“While I am blessed with wonderful co-operation with my counterpart at the WGA, I don’t feel in a position to comment on how their negotiations are going,” he added. “We hope they will be successful.”

British Equity marched in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA several weeks ago, with the likes of Brian Cox, Imelda Staunton and Simon Pegg attending the rally.

Crabtree-Ireland said the “international solidarity and support we have felt across the globe and especially from the UK has been so uplifting.”