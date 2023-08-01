Saffronic Adds Executive Creative Director As VFX Studio Continues Expansion Plan

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based VFX studio Saffronic has hired an Executive Creative Director, soon after Skyler Mattson was named CEO.

Animation specialist Kevin J. Johnson has landed the role at the company, which launched last year and has been following a global expansion strategy since then.

Johnson has worked in animation for three decades and was most recently Supervising Director at Universal 1440 Entertainment on the final four seasons of Curious George.

At Saffronic, he will work closely with Kristy Scanlan, the company’s recently appointed SVP of Business Development, to foster relationships with new and existing clients. He’ll lead on communication of creative vision, concepts, ideas, and solutions to stakeholders, internal teams, and clients, and lead ongoing productions.

Saffronic is currently working with companies such as DreamWorks Animation, WildBrain and Trioscope.

“Kevin brings to Saffronic his expertise across every discipline of animation, and combined with his impressive creative vision, he will be instrumental in guiding our diverse and talented development and production teams as Saffronic continues its commitment to global growth,” said Mattson, who was appointed CEO last month.

Before Curious George, Johnson directed Netflix animated feature Dog Gone Trouble, which starred Lucy Hale, Sean Anderson and Snoop Dogg. He was Animation Supervisor on Fox’s 2011 toon film Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and directed an animated version of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which released in 2014.

“Boasting an impressive client roster and top-class talent, Saffronic is experiencing an important phase in its growth,” added Johnson. “I am excited to dive into the projects with Kristy and the creative teams to bring what I am so passionate about to the table to deliver exceptional quality animation to our clients,”