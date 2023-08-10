Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ Secures North American Distribution With Sideshow & Janus Films

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all North American rights to Academy Award-winning Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist ahead of its world premiere in Competition at the Venice Film Festival next month.

The companies previously enjoyed success with Hamaguchi’s 2022 Best International Film Oscar winner Drive My Car, which they picked up at the 2021 edition of Cannes in their first joint acquisition.

The film, which was also Oscar nominated for Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay, went on to be one of first successes at the specialty box office coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, grossing $2.3m gross in the U.S. and Canada.

New feature Evil Does Not Exist stars Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, and Ayaka Shibutani and is produced by Satoshi Takata of Neopa Inc.

It follows Takumi and his daughter Hana, who live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest life according to the cycles and order of nature.

A plan to construct a glamping site near Takumi’s house, offering city residents a comfortable “escape” to nature threatens to endanger both the ecological balance of the area, and the local people’s way of life.

Hamaguchi wrote the screenplay for the film, which also reunites him with Drive My Car composer Eiko Ishibashi.

Sideshow and Janus Films said: “Hamaguchi is a true artist in every sense of the word, and we are so excited to be reuniting with him for Evil Does Not Exist. Releasing Drive My Car was the honor of a lifetime, and we know audiences will embrace his new powerful cinematic experience as they did his previous work.”

In addition to Venice Competition world premiere on September 4, Evil Does Not Exist will screen as a Special Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival (Sept 7-17) and at the New York Film Festival (Sept 29-Oct 15).

Subsequent joint acquisitions for Sideshow and Janus Films have included Jerzy Skolimowskli’s Oscar-nominated EO as well as 2023 Cannes titles About Dry Grasses by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Last Summer by Catherine Breillat and Anselm by Wim Wenders.

The Evil Does Not Exist deal was negotiated by Maren Kroymann at M-Appeal on behalf of the filmmakers with Sideshow and Janus Films.

Previously announced deals include to France (Diaphana), UK & Ireland (Modern Films), Italy (Tucker and Teodora), Spain (Caramel Films), Benelux (September Film Distribution), Taiwan (Andrews Film), Portugal (Leopardo Filmes).