Ryan Gosling Celebrated ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig’s Birthday By Sending Her A Flash Mob Of Kens & Barbies

Ryan Gosling sent Barbie director Greta Gerwig a very special birthday present. Beach Ken celebrated Gerwig’s special day by sending her a flash mob of Kens and Barbies.

Gerwig was seemingly in the middle of a Pilates session when a group of Kens showed up singing Goslin’s “I’m Just Ken” from the major motion picture’s soundtrack. After the Kens performed the song, a group of Barbies came in to the tune of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.”

“As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” read an Instagram post shared by the official Barbie movie profile. “Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

Gerwig recently opened up about watching Gosling on Saturday Night Live which gave her the idea to cast the actor as Ken.

“You know those actors you can… just sort of feel that they know what’s funny, and I always felt that about him,” Gerwig said during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast. “And then I’m a big fan of all of his SNLs, I always thought he was great on SNL… He did ‘Guy That Just Got a Boat’ on ‘Weekend Update,’ and it’s so good.”

Gerwig was talking about Gosling’s SNL apperance in 2017 where he played “Guy Who Just Joined Soho House” alongside Alex Moffat as “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat” during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment.

The Barbie director said she always had Gosling in mind to play the part and even wrote his name into the script.

“And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan, I have no idea,'” Gerwig added.

Barbie’s soundtrack recently made history in the UK with six tracks in the Top 40 including Goslin’s “I’m Just Ken,” Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” and Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” where Ice Spice also collabs.