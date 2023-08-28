‘Rustin’ Teaser: Netflix Drops Trailer On 60th Anniversary Of March On Washington

Sixty years to the day after what Colman Domingo’s Bayard Rustin calls “an epic demonstration in our nation’s capital,” Netflix has dropped the new teaser for Rustin, the biopic about the activist and organizer behind the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy award winner Domingo in the title role, Rustin, in the words of the official synopsis, “shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

The film, produced by Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, also features a cast that includes Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald. Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers.

The film endeavors to restore Rustin’s rightful place in the history of the Civil Rights Movement, long denied his because of his homosexuality. “On the day that I was born Black,” Domingo’s Rustin says in the trailer, “I was also born homosexual.” When a younger activist calls Rustin “irrelevant,” the older man fires back, “It’s Friday night. I’ve been called worse.”

The film, set to premiere Sept. 13 at the Toronto Film Festival, will be released in select theaters this November and debut on Netflix Nov. 17.