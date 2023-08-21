‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘All Stars’, ‘Untucked’ After- Shows Renewed By MTV & Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked all have been greenlit for new seasons, MTV and Paramount+ announced Monday. The renewals follow the franchise’s 9 Emmy nominations, the most for any reality competition series this year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will return for its 16th season. Aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also returns, airing each week after new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 saw the show’s highest ratings in three years. The finale episode, which aired April 14 on MTV, delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 entertainment demographic, according to Live+same-day Nielsen data. That’s a 17% increase compared to the Season 14 finale on VH1. The episode also had the highest audience share ever for a RuPaul’s Drag Race telecast.

Sasha Colby took home the Season 15 crown. The season averaged a 0.49 demo rating, up 17% versus last year’s 0.42 average.

Season 15 debuted in January to its highest-rated premiere in six years with a 0.63 in the demo — the highest Live+same day rating of any premiere since Season 9, which was the first one to air on VH1 and got a 0.66 in the demo.

This past year, in the face of threats and censorship against drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community, the show’s production company, World of Wonder, created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and RuPaul’s Drag Race. The 501C3 supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, and has already raised over $1.5 million.

Katie Campione contributed to this report.