Buffalo 8 Acquires Indie Thriller ‘Rule Of Thirds’ Starring Will Hirschfeld & Ashley Moore 

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 on Tuesday announced its acquisition of worldwide rights to Rule of Thirds, an indie thriller written by and starring Will Hirschfeld, which it plans to release this fall.

Alos starring Ashley Moore (I Know What You Did Last Summer), the film directed by Patrick Flaherty (Dyad) centers on a successful high-end fashion photographer (Hirschfeld), scouting a new model (Moore), who watches as their instant connection leads to dangerous consequences.

Additional cast for the pic includes Jonathan Kowalsky (upcoming Road House), Darren Pettie (Super Pumped), George Carroll (The Town), Deneen Tyler (Dallas Buyers Club), Ron Yuan (Mulan) and Twan Kuyper (Alone at Night). Fashion model and social media influencer Kuyper financed and produced the project via his new outfit, Movon Films.

“We are thrilled to partner with this talented filmmaker team for distribution,” said Buffalo 8’s Head of Production, Adam Harris Engelhard, in a statement to Deadline. “Our company is always on the lookout for authentic and unique stories that audiences will connect with, and this film has all those ingredients not to mention quality production value and performances.”

