Rubicon Global Media Enters Strategic Partnership With Mexico’s BTF Media 

EXCLUSIVE: Rubicon Global Media, the company recently formed by Chris Albrecht and Jorge Granier to aggregate leading intellectual property from Latin America and Spain, has entered a strategic partnership with Mexico-based film and television production firm BTF Media.

Building on Rubicon’s partnership with Madrid’s Secuoya Studios, BTF Media will provide development funding for select Rubicon projects, accelerating its efforts to aggregate IP from Mexico and transform it into story driven content with multi-national appeal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Led by entrepreneurs and producers Francisco E Cordero and Ricardo Coeto, BTF Media has produced several series including Maradona: Blessed Dream for Amazon Prime Video, Papas por Encargo for Disney+ and La Muchacha que Limpia for HBO Max, among others.

The company recently announced the premiere of Villa: El Centauro del Norte for Star+ and Te Quiero y me Duele for Max. In addition, BTF has produced films such as Soy Tu Fan and Sintiéndolo Mucho, the latter of which earned a Premios Goya Award. The company has distribution relationships with Buena Vista International, Warner Media, NBC Universal and Amazon Studios.

Former Legendary Television President and Starz CEO Albrecht and Jane the Virgin exec producer Granier set up Rubicon Global Media at the beginning of this month, unveiling a strategic partnership with Spanish-language production and distribution outfit Secuoya Studios which will provide development funding and deficit financing on select projects.

Said Albrecht of today’s announcement, “Mexico is home to a tremendous library of content and talent, and this expansion is the obvious next phase of growth. We look forward to combining our expertise with BTF’s deep local knowledge as Jorge and I continue to evaluate strategic investment opportunities to drive future growth.”

Added Granier, “The strength of our partners provides us with an unmatched ability to option high quality Latin American television shows and films. We are better positioned than anyone else to transform Spanish-language IP into multi-language content with global talent and appeal.”

For BTF Media’s Cordero and Coeto, “This strategic alliance represents a strong opportunity to maximize our growth through the globalization of award-winning stories and highly valuable IP, with a special emphasis in the U.S. and LatinX mainstream markets.”