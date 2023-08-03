Ron Howard & Brian Grazer’s Impact And Ava DuVernay’s Array Crew Join Forces To Become The Largest Hiring Network For The Entertainment Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Impact, the professional network for the entertainment industry founded by Oscar winning duo Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will team with Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay’s personnel database dedicated to underrepresented candidates, Array Crew, to create the number one global hiring resource for the entertainment industry.

Together as one service, Impact and Array Crew will continue their joint mission to make hiring, collaboration and communication in the film and TV industries more efficient and inclusive with the goal of empowering the people who bring stories to life.

Array Crew is a platform designed to connect below-the-line professionals with special focus on the amplification of women, people of color and those from underrepresented backgrounds with producers, studio executives and department heads. Array Crew counts more than 11,000 verified industry professionals with over 900 films, television shows, commercials and video projects using the service since its founding by DuVernay in 2021.

Impact is an online professional network for the global film/TV industry with tools that help productions hire crew faster, wrap earlier and be more inclusive. Impact has sourced more than 700 available crew for 58 major productions such as Mission Impossible 8, The Color Purple, Slow Horses and National Treasure. By using Impact’s network of 600,000 profiles for crew from top film and TV shows, department heads can find talented, available professions from a large diverse talent network of art directors, production accountants, set designers, makeup artists, and much more in 24 hours or less.

“Ava has been leading the way when it comes to increasing diversity and inclusion behind the camera. Joining forces with Ava and the larger Array team enables us to continue to advance how talented people in the entertainment community get hired, and find the resources and opportunities necessary to succeed,” said Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Impact CEO Tyler Mitchell in a joint statement.

“Crew members are the heart of our industry and serving them through Array has been an honor that we are thrilled to continue with Ron, Brian and the Impact team. Our shared vision of an inclusive industry in which professionals of all kinds can thrive and shine is key to this collaboration,” said Ava DuVernay and Array President Tilane Jones. “We are pleased to join forces with our friends at Impact to take Array Crew’s mission global.”

Impact and Array Crew’s combined active user base of 40,000 verified industry professionals will have free access to a network of 1.2M people in the industry, along with extensive career-building resources, networking opportunities, production tools and more. New users can join the platform by applying for a verified profile at impact.net/access.