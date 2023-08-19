Skip to main content
Hurricane Hilary Weakens To A Category 2 Storm, But Forecasters Warn SoCal Tornadoes Are Possible

Ron Cephas Jones Dies: ‘This Is Us’ & ‘Truth Be Told’ Actor Was 66

Ron Cephas Jones as William in 'This Is Us'
Ron Cephas Jones as William in 'This Is Us' Maarten de Boer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Ron Cephas Jones, an Emmy-award-winning actor for his role as William Hill on This Is Us, has died. He was 66.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news of his death to Deadline.

“Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue,” read a statement from the actor’s representative shared by People. “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him.”

The statement continued, “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

Jones played the role of William Hill on This Is Us, the biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson. Jones took two Emmys in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, one in 2018 and his second one in 2020.

His television credits included Law & Order, New York Undercover, NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Blacklist, Banshee, Mr. Robot, The Get Down and Luke Cage. Most recently, Jones was also on Truth Be Told and had recurring roles on Law & Order: Organized Crime and Better Things.

Jones’s film roles included Murder Magic (1994), He Got Game (1998), Sweet and Lowdown (1999), Little Senegal (2001), Paid in Full (2002), Half Nelson (2006), Across the Universe (2007), Watching TV with the Red Chinese (2012), Titus (2013), Glass Chin (2014), National Theatre LiveL Of Mice and Men (2014), Dog Days (2018), Venom (2018), The Holiday Calendar (2018) and Dolemite Is My Name (2019).l

