Robert Irvine Lands ‘Renovation: Possible,’ An HGTV One-Off Special Helping Local Heroes; Hopes Network Orders More

Robert Irvine is set to make the impossible possible and is trading the renovating of restaurants for the renovating of homes with Renovation: Possible.

The Restaurant Impossible host shared on social media the premiere date of a one-off special on HGTV where he would renovate homes and help people’s lives.

“Well folks here it is a special next Wednesday 8pm an amazing new show but with the Irvine team,” Irvine posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Need everyone’s attention and viewing that night folks .. this show is helping local Heroes and this one happens to be a cardiac nurse … Tune in and get your Irvine fix.”

In a follow-up X post, Irvine was hopeful that “if enough people watch maybe we can do some more” episodes of the show that would air on HGTV on Wednesday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Irvine fans were seemingly excited by the concept of the new project and were eager to watch the show.

“Now we have to rallie [sic] the troops to watch and see if they want to pick it up .. it’s a special and k totally love it,” Irvine replied.

A fan was already asking to be featured on the show but Irvine said that HGTV execs would “have to see who watches before they pick it up or not.”

Other followers asked Irvine to make more episodes of Renovation Possible to which the television personality replied, “That will be up to you guys the more of you time in and the ratings are for the more chance we have lol.”

Irvine made it clear that Renovation Possible is only a special and HGTV had not picked up the show for a full season yet.

“The more time in the more chance we have of changing more folks lives that do amazing things for their community… Dr, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, Teachers and all who put others before themselves,” Irvine said of the people that could be featured on the show in potential future episodes.

Irvine had been the host of Restaurant: Impossible on Food Network up until recently running for 22 seasons. The show saw him visiting small business owners that needed help running their restaurants. Irvine would come in with a whole team and help them redesign their place as well as give them tips on how to run their business more efficiently.