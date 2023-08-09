You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Martin Scorsese On Death Of “Confidante, Collaborator, Advisor” Robbie Robertson: “There’s Never Enough Time With Anyone You Love”

Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson
Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson at Miramax's 2003 Golden Globes Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Martin Scorsese, whose collaborations with The Band guitarist Robbie Robertson included directing the 1978 documentary The Last Waltz about the group’s final show to several soundtracks for Scorsese’s movies including the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, reacted Wednesday after it was announced Robertson died in Los Angeles at age 80 after a long illness.

“Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work,” Scorsese said.

“I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him.

Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys.

It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. 

There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

Robertson, a five-time Grammy nominee, was known in recent years for his soundtrack work on several Scorsese films including The Wolf of Wall Street and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes and hits theaters October 6. It was Robertson’s 14th film music project.

