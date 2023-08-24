‘Riverdale’: Behind The Surprise Cameos From Former Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Peter Roth In Final Season

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the extended version of the series finale of Riverdale.

The sun has set on The CW’s Riverdale after seven seasons.

The nostalgic final episode, aptly titled “Goodbye, Riverdale,” payed homage not only to the characters that audiences have watched fight crime, unravel conspiracy theories, travel to parallel universes, and more — but also to the people behind the scenes who brought the show to life in the first place.

While it won’t air in the broadcast version, an extended cut of the finale includes another cameo from former Warner Bros. TV chief Peter Roth, whom the series’ creators credit as one of the champions of the Archie comic adaptation from the early days.

“It was Roberto’s idea to have Peter Roth play a studio exec on Riverdale. When the writers talked about having a studio exec mentor Veronica, Roberto thought it would be perfect for the mentor to played by Peter Roth who has mentored Roberto, Greg, Jon, and myself,” executive producer Sarah Schechter told Deadline. She also broke down the entire series finale in this extensive interview.

In the finale, Veronica [Camila Mendes] pitches herself to Roth — who plays himself as a studio executive — hoping to return to Hollywood and make her big break.

The pair were first acquainted in Episode 9 of this season when Roth provides Veronica a damaged copy of the film East of Eden, which causes issues for her theater the Babylonium. As resourceful as ever, Veronica turns her misfortunate around by creating 4D experiences at the Babylonium, and Roth calls her to congratulate her after reading about her box office success in the trades.

“It felt so great for all of us to know Peter Roth exists in Riverdale. He and Susan Rovner and Clancy Collins White fought so hard for this show from the beginning. Peter Roth is Riverdale in so many ways and now he will forever be in it,” Schechter continued. “We’re just lucky he retired, because if he was still running BA he would have spent two years negotiating with himself and grinding out the deal and it wouldn’t have happened in time.”

The extended version of the finale will be available to stream on Thursday.