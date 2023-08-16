‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart On Show Ending & The “Absurdity” Of The Storylines

Lili Reinhart is opening up about Riverdale coming to an end after seven seasons and giving her take on viral clips of the show that showcase the “absurdity” of the storylines.

In an interview before the SAG-AFTRA strike and after wrapping up filming for the show, Reinhart and her fellow cast members talked to Vulture about the series.

“We can all be happy that we had a f***ing consistent job for seven years. I could speak for probably all of us: We will never again do something that’s 100-plus episodes,” Reinhart told the outlet.

Riverdale was a dark take on Archie Comics but at the same time, it dared to be campy. Many social media users have clipped scenes from the series and shared them online and Reinhart says it’s not always fun reading people’s reactions to the show.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot. People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well—in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke,” she said. “We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is ‘What the f***?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”

Reinhart also recalled the moment she auditioned for the show saying, “I had just signed a lease by myself in L.A., and I was terrified because I couldn’t afford it. This was my second time moving there to try and make it work, and I had no money and no job.”

She continued, “I remember after my final audition, I was on the phone with my mom and told her it was the first time ever in an audition process that I felt like I truly was okay and at peace with whatever the outcome was: ‘I gave them my version of what this character is, take it or leave it.’ That night, I found out I got it.”

Riverdale airs its final episode on August 23 on The CW.