Riley Keough On The Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley & Legal Drama With Grandmother Priscilla

Riley Keough is opening up about her mother Lisa Marie Presley in a new interview and remembering the last time she saw her.

Keough recalled the moment she had with her mother back in January when they attended a party in support of the Elvis film just a day before the Golden Globes.

“We had dinner,” the Daisy Jones & the Six star told Vanity Fair. “That was the last time I saw her. I remember thinking about how beautiful she looked, and that was my strongest memory of the dinner.”

She continued, “I have been through a great deal of pain and I’ve had my.… Parts of me have died and I’ve felt like my heart has exploded, but I also feel.… I’m trying to think of how to phrase this.… I have strengthened the qualities that have come about through adversity.”

Keough was recently named sole heir of her mother’s estate after the legal drama with her grandmother Priscilla. Despite the legal challenges, Keough said things with her grandmother are good.

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” she told the publication. “They’ve never not been happy.”

She added, “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her.”

“[Elvis] was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”