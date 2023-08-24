‘Rick And Morty’ Sets Season 7 Premiere On Adult Swim

The hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty will return on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT with all new episodes from Season 7.

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. The new season will also be available to stream in 2024.

“It’s happening,” Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen said in a statement. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Season 7 will be the first without co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who is no longer in business with Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Adult Swim, following allegations of domestic abuse. Said charges were dropped in January due to insufficient evidence.

The voice roles he played, which included the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, were set to be recast but newcomers have yet to be announced. At Comic-Con earlier this year, EP Steven Levy revealed they were in the final stages of finding a replacement(s) who would be sound-alikes of the original characters.

A note in the press release for Season 7 teases, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”