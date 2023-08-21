‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Makes Hot 100 History With No. 1 Debut

Oliver Anthony’s viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuts at No. 1 on the next Billboard Hot 100 singles tally, marking a first for chart in the process. It’s the first time that an artist with no prior chart history has turned the trick since the Hot 100 began in 1958.

The politically charged track, which already has topped the Apple, Spotify and iTunes charts, will lead the Hot 100 dated August 26. Watch Anthony’s truncated video for the song below.

A farmer and former factory worker from rural Virginia, Anthony’s song first gained attention on social media with its lyrics including, “Your dollar taxed to no end ’cause of rich men north of Richmond.”

Coincidentally, the song wrests the top spot from another country act some view as controversial. Morgan Wallen, who sparked an outcry after being overheard using a racial slur, has been No. 1 for an astonishing 16 nonconsecutive weeks with “Last Night.” And in another recent chart first, Wallen’s hit and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” became the first country songs to occupy the top two slots on the Hot 100.

Country music certainly is having a moment in the pop singles world. Another track that gained national media attention and sparked backlash, Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” topped the Hot 100 chart early this month. Championed by conservatives, that song saw its video pulled from the rotation by CMT due to images including one in which Aldean is seen performing in front of a courthouse that was the site of an infamous lynching as images are projected onto the facade of the building. About a week later, scenes of Black Lives Matter protests were edited out of the video.