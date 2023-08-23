‘RHONY’ Season 14 Midseason Trailer: Sai De Silva & Brynn Whitfield Break The Fourth Wall In Heated Argument

The midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 has dropped and it has the ladies breaking the fourth wall.

One of the most shocking scenes from the episodes ahead of the Bravo reality series has Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield exchanging words in a heated moment. Although the reason for the argument is not known, Whitfield is heard telling De Silva that she had said something on camera about another one of the ladies.

“It was not on f***ing camera,” De Silva shouts back surprising everyone, including Erin Lichy who is sitting right next to her.

Another tense moment is produced by Lichy and Ubah Hassan who call each other a “b***h” during the cast trip. Hassan also seemingly has a conflict with De Silva after the Ubah Hot founder is seen completely ignoring her during one of the scenes.

The current season of RHONY airing on Bravo is a complete reboot of the franchise with a whole new group of women. Jenna Lyons, De Silva, Whitfield, Hassan, Lichy and Jessel Taank are the new ladies tasked to refresh the show and it’s working out to perfection. The new group brings a different dynamic with a whole new set of personalities and a whole new set of problems.

Although the initial reaction to the revamp was met with skepticism, the new RHONY ladies have proven to be worthy of an apple.

The former stars of the show were reunited in what will be the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for Peacock. Dubbed RHONY: Legacy, the show’s cast is made up of Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they take a trip to St. Barts. The show is set to premiere in December on the streaming service.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Watch the RHONY midseason trailer below.