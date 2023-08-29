Revenant Entertainment’s Steven Salisbury Joins Established Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Established Artists has joined forces with Steven Salisbury of Revenant Entertainment.

Salisbury built Revenant Entertainment from the ground up in 2019 and now represents a diverse list of international clients including Murielle Hilaire (George Gallo’s The Ritual Killer), Ciara Baxendale (Neil Burger’s Inheritance), Wasé Chief (Kevin Costner’s Horizon), Fernanda Romero (Wolf Mountain), Edward Fletcher (HBO’s True Detective), Dominique Druckman (HBO’s Fake Famous) and Keli Price (HBO’S Rap Shit).

Salisbury started at APA in 2008 and transitioned to management in 2010 working under Sandra Chang, then at Industry Entertainment, and later Evan Hainey at Untitled Entertainment.

“I could not imagine a better teammate than Patrick Havern. He is one of the most authentic people in this industry and I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him again,” said Salisbury. “Patrick helped show me the ropes when I first started at APA and has remained a dear friend and confidant ever since. In these uncertain times it makes far more sense to team up than it ever has before.”

Salisbury plans to pivot Revenant Entertainment into an independent production company. Revenant has three films in development, with the first scheduled to commence principal photography in October 2023.

“Steven has been an amazing representative, champion of his clients, and friend for over 15 years. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Steven and I’m excited to see what the next 15 years and beyond will bring,” said Patrick Havern of Established Artists.

Established Artists launched in 2021 and also includes managers Andrea Courtney, Carline Herisse, Heather Able Bragg, Lisa Guardado, Renee Story, Tabatha Minchew, and Gio Bakunawa.