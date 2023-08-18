Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Partners With Making Space Media On Unscripted Content Placing Disabled Talent Front & Center

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has tied with Making Space Media, the TV and film producer that places disabled voices front and center.

The Candle Media-backed outfit has struck a first-look deal with Making Space for unscripted content, which will “shine a light on the lived experience of the world’s largest and yet most overlooked and misrepresented community on the planet.”

Several developments are underway and first projects will be announced soon, according to the pair. Making Space Media is a division of Making Space and is run by TV presenter and disability rights advocate Sophie Morgan, and entrepreneur and activist Keely Cat-Wells. Disability in TV has been in the spotlight of late and the likes of His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne have slammed the industry’s treatment of the minority over the past couple of years.

Hello Sunshine unscripted bosses Sara Rea and Sarah Lazenby said Making Space’s mission “couldn’t be more aligned with us.” “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sophie and Keely and excited to create powerful content together that we hope will create genuine legacy and impact in the world,” they added.

Morgan and Cat-Wells called Hello Sunshine an “inspiring mission-driven company that has changed the game for representation in the entertainment industry.”

The Daisy Jones and the Six outfit produces shows across most genres from the U.S. and UK and is one of a number of Candle-owned indies including Cocomelon outfit Moonbug Entertainment and Exile Content Studio. Earlier this year, Hello Sunshine closed its kids and animation division as part of Candle’s strategy to bring the genre under Moonbug in its entirety.