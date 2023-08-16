‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Becomes Prime Video’s No. 1 Movie Globally In Premiere Weekend

The release of Red, White & Royal Blue has apparently prompted quite a bit of fanfare.

The romantic comedy, which is an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, launched on Prime Video on August 11 and has now become the No. 1 movie globally on Prime Video in its premiere weekend.

It is also now among Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies of all time, according to Amazon, which wouldn’t disclose the two other films Red, White & Royal Blue would be joining in the top three.

Amazon is also touting “a huge surge in new Prime membership signups” due to the film’s release. The company didn’t say how they determined this, though this generally measured as the title was the first one an account watched after subscribing to a streaming service.

“The phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blueis a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it. Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and the entire talented filmmaking team hit it out of the park,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans–existing and new.”

Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex and Prince Henry who have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.

Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The film adaptation is directed by Matthew López who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ted Malawer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter produce with Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley McGrath, Matthew López and Michael S. Constable serving as executive producers.

Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.