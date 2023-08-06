Rebel Wilson Suffers “Stunt Accident” Amid Filming ‘Bride Hard’ & Requires Stitches

Rebel Wilson took to social media to share that she suffered an accident while filming Bride Hard and had to have stitches.

The Pitch Perfect alum took to her Instagram Stories to show off her face after getting stitches following an incident on the set of her movie currently filming in Savannah, Georgia.

“NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!” she captioned the post in an expired Instagram Story shared on Thursday. “3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am.”

Rebel Wilson shares photo after “stunt accident” Instagram

Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, Bride Hard continued to film as it was granted an Interim Agreement due to it being an independent production.

“The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve,” the guild said in a message to members last month. “The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

SAF-AFTRA continued, “This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms.”

Actors that have continued to work during the strike after the films their working in were granted an Interim Agreement include Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Glenn Close, James Badge Dale, Ben Foster, Graham Greene and Melissa Leo among others. Take a look at the list of films and TV series still in production.

Bride Hard is an action-comedy directed by Simon West that sees a “badass secret agent Sam (Wilson) who has been tasked with one of her hardest missions yet – being a Maid of Honor for her childhood best friend.”