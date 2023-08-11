Rebel Wilson Shows Off War Wounds, Updates On-Set Injury While Filming ‘Bride Hard’

Rebel Wilson is suffering for her art.

The actress has updated her condition from an on-set incident where she was accidentally “hit in the face with the butt of a gun” while filming her latest movie, Bride Hard.

On Wednesday, Wilson showed her 11 million Instagram followers how she’s doing after the “stunt accident” on the set. She initially required stitches, but is on the mend.

Wilson plays a bridesmaid who is also a secret agent in the film, which involves hostage-taking by a mercenary group at a wedding.

“Hey everybody, what’s up?” Wilson said in a video where her injured nose was prominent. “So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing.”

She gave a close-up of the damage.

“The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week,” she added. “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia.” Wilson then went on to reveal how her accidental injury came about.

“In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she said. “So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes.”

The star first revealed her injury last week in a picture posted on her Instagram Story. She captioned the Instagram shot, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am 😢.”