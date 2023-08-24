‘Rebel Moon’: Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Netflix Film To Have “Close To An Hour Of Extra Content”

Netflix is releasing a director’s cut of the Zack Snyder film that will have “close to an hour of extra content” and fans don’t have to campaign for it to see the light of day.

In contrast to the Snyder cut of Justice League, the streamer is set to drop a special cut of the epic space opera which will give fans more insight.

“The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way,” Snyder said in an interview with Tudum. “The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.”

He continued, “And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!”

Rebel Moon is a two-part epic that will be available to stream on Netflix on December 22 with the first part titled Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire. The second part is titled Rebel Moon: The Scargiver and it’s scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon is an epic science-fantasy centered on a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

The film also stars Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee and Anthony Hopkins.