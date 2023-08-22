‘Rebel Moon’ Trailer Debuts Titles For Zack Snyder Space Epic’s Two Chapters; Part Two Premiere Date Set

Today at Gamescom, as he debuted the first teaser for part one in his two-part Netflix space epic Rebel Moon, filmmaker Zack Snyder unveiled the names of both chapters, as well as a release date for the second.

The first installment, coming to the platform on December 22nd — as previously announced — is titled Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire. The second, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

RELATED: ‘Rebel Moon’: Director Zack Snyder Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look Of Netflix Film — Tudum

The first project to fall under a first-look partnership between Netflix, Zack and Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller’s The Stone Quarry Productions, Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee). It’s then Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, who becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Gestating for Snyder since his college days, pic’s all-star cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, and Staz Nair. Snyder wrote the sci-fi adventure pic with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, having adapted it from his story written with Johnstad. Producers include Zack and Deborah Snyder and Coller for The Stone Quarry, as well as Eric Newman for Grand Electric. Bergen Swanson exec produced alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric.

RELATED: ‘Reptile’ Trailer: Benicio Del Toro’s Detective Tackles “A Real Nightmare” Of A Murder Case

It was in an interview with Vanity Fair, released in June, that Rebel Moon‘s director validated rumors that the film would be split in two, with multiple cuts of each installment to be released. The first version of each will be for all audiences, while the second will be more adult-oriented. “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them,” Snyder said.

Check out the trailer spotlighting the first half of the Rebel Moon saga above.