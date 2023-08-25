ReachTV Appoints George Sealey As Exec VP Development & Production

ReachTV has appointed George Sealey as executive VP of development and production.

Sealey will oversee original content for the network and studio and will collaborate with networks, production companies and producers to license their content to ReachTV. He will also exec produce ReachTV’s new original series such as TasteBuds, The Business of Sports and Cultural Eats with Chef Eric Adjepong, which is a co-production with Chris and CJ Paul’s Oh Dip!!! Prods.

He will report to ReachTV founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens.

“George Sealey is one of the original trailblazers of unscripted entertainment,” Bobbins said in a statement. “His broad experience in development, production and licensing will help ReachTV continue to innovate new business models and build the streaming television network of the future.”

Prior to joining ReachTV, Sealey served as an executive VP of alternative programming and development at Universal Television Alternative Studios. In his role, he managed the day-to-day team in creative development, production and launches for series such as World of Dance, Titan Games, Songland, Making It and Hollywood Game Night.

Sealey also served as the senior VP of alternative programming and development at NBC, where he oversaw Better Late Than Never, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, The Biggest Loser, The Celebrity Apprentice and Fashion Star.