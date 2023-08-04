Raw Commercial Boss & Executive Producer Piers Vellacott Exits After 15 Years

EXCLUSIVE: After a 15-year tenure, Piers Vellacott is standing down from his role as UK indie Raw’s Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Producer.

He will stay across a number of Raw’s scripted projects as an Executive Producer and leaves “to pursue new opportunities”.

He won’t be replaced at the company, which is one of the UK’s leading indies and part of All3Media.

Vellacott, who had previously served as Managing Director and Head Of Production, worked on hit series including Gold Rush and Locked Up Abroad, and well-received docs including The Tindler Swindler, The Imposter and Three Identical Strangers. He was also an exec producer on Sundance pic American Animals.

Raw told us: “We are incredibly grateful for everything that Piers has contributed to Raw over a decade and a half of extraordinary growth: he has helped guide the company through some the of the most complex and challenging situations we have faced, he’s been there for the most exciting of our adventures, and we’ve had a lot of fun together along the way. He will always be part of the Raw family – he remains a dear friend and esteemed colleague – and we are looking forward to partnering with him on some of our scripted projects in the future.”

Vellacott added: “It has been such a privilege to have been part of building such a hugely successful business from a small office in London to now being one of the world’s powerhouse production companies. I have huge affection and admiration for everyone I have worked with over the many years and hope the company continues to deliver the phenomenal content it is known for.”