Rapping Brothers Polo G And Trench Baby Facing Criminal Charges After Police Raid

Police have confirmed the arrest of multiplatinum recording artist Polo G and his brother, Trench Baby, in a Wedneday raid on the former’s Chatsworth, Calif. mansion.
Polo G (real name: Taurus Bartlett) was arrested after police found an illegal short-barrel rifle after searching his $4.9 million mansion and car. His younger brother, Trench Baby, (real name: Taurean Bartlett) was wanted in a robbery and taken into police custody.
Trench Baby was released late Wednesday after posting $100,000 bail. Polo G was released on his own recognizance, according to Los Angeles County jail records.
Trench Baby has a Sept. 13 court date. Polo G is scheduled to appear on Sept. 12.
Polo G is represented by attorney Bradford Cohen, who has represented rappers Draze, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. It is unclear who represents Trench Baby.
Taurus Bartlett, performing as Polo G, is a Columbia Records artist. His 2019 debut, “Die a Legend,” went double-platinum. The following year, his second album, “Goat,” had 10 songs chart in Billboard’s Hot 100.
In 2021, his third album, “Hall of Fame,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s single, “Rapstar,” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, besting superstars Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd and Ariana Grande.
All three of his albums have sold more than 2 million units. Polo G’s fourth album, “H.O.O.D P.O.E.T,” has just been released.
Trench Baby has appeared on several songs with his brother.
