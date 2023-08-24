Rapper Blueface Stabbed In Gym Altercation

Rapper Blueface (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda.

The incident happened at 10:33 a.m. at Kaminsky Boxing Gym. Police arrived after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapo Blueface has been training at the gym for an upcoming fight.

Police wouldn’t confirm Blueface as the victim, but he posted later on social media.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th, I was stabbed today by some random guy,” the “Thotiana” rapper said in an Instagram story, showing footage taken in the moments before the stabbing. “Won’t heal up in time.”

The suspected stabber left the scene in a black Tesla Model S with no license plates, police said.

Video of the assault shows a man walking up to Blueface while a boxing trainer steps between them. The two men talked briefly before Blueface, wearing boxing gloves, struck the man several times in the face.

The man pulled out an object from his pocket, but the video cuts off before the alleged stabbing,

Trainer David Kaminsky told TMZ that the alleged stabber stormed into the gym, yelling, “I’m gonna kill you.”

Blueface became a viral sensation thanks to his video “Respect My Cryppin.” The following month, he was signed to Cash Money West, part of Birdman’s Cash Money Records label.

His 2019 remix of the ong “Thotiana” with Cardi B and YG was his most successful song, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his debut album in 2020, “Find the Beat.”

There was no immediate information on Blueface’s condition.