‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Premiere Pushed At Max Amid Strikes

Rap Sh!t fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Season 2 premiere of Issa Rae’s hit comedy series. Max has pushed the debut to Thursday, November 9 from its originally scheduled August 10 date. Hopes are that both actors and writers strikes will be settled by then and actors and creators will be able to celebrate the new season, we hear.

Season two will debut with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly leading up to the season finale on December 21.

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Cast also includes Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont, and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

Rap Sh!t is created and executive produced by Rae for Hoorae. Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment and Jim Kleverweis.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for Hoorae Rae’s Audio Everywhere Company, Raedio, handles music supervision for the series.