Premiere Entertainment Boards Family Comedy ‘F Plus’ Starring Randy Couture, Tommy Davidson & Jennifer Esposito

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Premiere Entertainment Group has acquired world rights to Swen Studios’ family comedy F Plus (aka F+) starring UFC champion Randy Couture, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color) and Jennifer Esposito (Crash).

It marks the first family movie for Couture, who appeared in all three The Expendables films with more recent credits include Blowback, Demon Pit and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Directed by Kenny Beaumont from an original screenplay by Jonathan Davenport, F Plus follows a group of young teenagers who plan the perfect heist to break into their middle school to alter their failing test grades.

Additional cast includes WWE professional wrestler Ettore “Big E” Ewen, as well as newcomers Wells Rappaport, Lily Jane, James Williams Jr., Lilly Rae Tricano, and Cade Clark.

Swen Studios, a division of Swen Group, recently wrapped production on the film in Orlando, FL, as one of the first independent films granted a SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue filming during the union strike..

Swen Studios’ Eli Lipnik produces with Jason M. Murphy of In The Dark Entertainment. Murray Lipnik, Amber Wilkins, Tim Wilkins, Dimiter Nikolov serve as executive producers alongside Elias Axume and Carlos Rincon for Premiere Entertainment.

“We are very proud of all the hard work by our cast and crew and are grateful that SAG granted us a waiver during this complicated time. We’re also looking forward to introducing Randy to a new audience with F Plus being his first family film,” said Eli Lipnik, Swen Studios’ President and Head of North America Productions.

“Swen Studios is excited to bring another wholesome, star-studded family film to market and with no better partner than Premiere Entertainment.”

F Plus is the second collaboration between Swen Studios and Premiere Entertainment, which previously handled sales on the family sci-fi Space Pups.

Premiere Entertainment will introduce the film to domestic and international buyers during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.