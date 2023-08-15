Randall Park Hopes Hollywood Understands ‘Barbie’ Success Should Yield “More Movies By And About Women” & Not Toys

Randall Park is hoping that Hollywood understands the success of Barbie doesn’t mean to mean to make more films about toys but to make more centered around women.

In an interview, the actor of Fresh Off the Boat and WandaVision opened up about what he expects to see from the industry following the box office success of the Margot Robbie-starring film.

“Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No — make more movies by and about women!” Park told Rolling Stone adding, “It’s Greta Gerwig!”

Gerwig has created the biggest movie for a female director breaking records globally and having Barbie cross $1.184B. The film based on the Mattel doll has surpassed Frozen II‘s $477.4M, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

Following the box office success of Barbie, Mattel has already hinted at a possible sequel and other projects around their toys.

“We haven’t announced anything, and it’s probably a bit early to talk about sequels, but obviously, with the success of the film…that would invite more opportunities,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a conference call about the toymaker’s quarterly earnings. “We operate in an industry where everyone is looking for these moments, for these brands, for these cultural events. And they happen, but they don’t happen that often. [So] we expect the brand to continue to grow, we expect to have more opportunities in content — and this in not just film, this is television and other areas.”

In the pipeline, there are movies in development based on Polly Pocket with Lena Dunham writing and directing while Lilly Collins will star, another film based on the American Girl doll and a movie based on Hot Wheels.