‘Priscilla’ Gets SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement Ahead Of Venice Film Festival World Premiere

Ahead of its world premiere in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, which follows the Presleys from the perspective of the King’s young bride, has secured a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement.

While this is another A24 feature production to nab an interim agreement, the film gets a clearance by SAG-AFTRA due to the fact that the movie was shot in Canada under the production company TCB Productions Canada.

Lost in Translation Original Screenplay Oscar winner Coppola is a member of WGA, Deadline understands. You’ll remember that SAG-AFTRA, in solidarity with the Writers Guild, has modified its interim agreement policy to exclude any projects shot in the U.S. that are covered by the WGA. Specific wording is “shot in U.S.” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained to Deadline at Comic-Con that when it comes to interim agreements, “There’s multiple national laws that apply to exactly how we address striking that production…That’s one of the things we consider in the process of determining whether we grant an interim agreement.” Hence in the case of AppleTV+ series Tehran, that’s from an Israeli-based production company, that’s shot in Greece. Priscilla here has roots in Canada.

Priscilla‘s receipt of a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement allows its cast, which includes Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, to do press and appear at the Venice Film Festival, should they wish. That’s still TBD. Deadline hears that Coppola will be attending Venice under the provisions of her DGA contract, alongside Priscilla Presley.

Coppola adapted Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Priscilla also stars Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

Priscilla is produced by Lorenzo Mieli, Coppola, and Youree Henley. EPs are Roman Coppola, Chris Hatcher, Fred Roos and Presley.

Priscilla hits theaters on Oct. 27 from A24.

Deadline reported earlier today that Mubi acquired rights across multiple territories for Priscilla.